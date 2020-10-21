Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hailed AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and believes he is the charismatic leader a young squad of players at the San Siro need.

The Scottish champions will host AC Milan in the opening group game of their Europa League campaign at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Celtic are going into the game on the back of a derby defeat against Rangers, but AC Milan will be feeling confident after Ibrahimovic inspired them to a derby win over Inter at the weekend.

The Rossoneri are no longer the force they were in Italy and Lennon has acknowledged that fact ahead of the game.

But the Celtic boss believes AC Milan are on the right path with a young squad of players and more importantly, a charismatic leader like Ibrahimovic in their squad.

Lennon said in his pre-match press conference: “In the past, I have faced Milan both as a player and a manager.

“Of course, they have had a bad time, but it can happen.

“Today, they have a new coach with a young group of players and moreover, they have Ibra, a charismatic leader.

“Zlatan is a great player.”

Lennon is a big fan of the veteran striker and believes Ibrahimovic is one of the all-time great footballers.

“Zlatan is a champion, a great professional.

“Physically, he is fantastic and he is certainly one of the all-time greats.”

Lennon will be looking for Celtic to put AC Milan to the sword in the Europa League.