Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with how centre-back Robin Koch has fared since joining the Whites in the recent transfer window.

The Elland Road outfit signed the Germany international from Bundesliga side Freiburg as a replacement for Ben White in the international transfer window.

Koch has played every single minute of Premier League football for Bielsa’s Leeds side so far this term and despite conceding penalties in his first two games has impressed the Argentine.

The Whites boss feels the performance level of the 24-year-old was good in his first four games, which included matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, Bielsa thinks Koch’s first-half performance against Wolves on Monday was a level above the defender’s other performances this season.

“He has had the performances of a good level in all of his games“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“And in the first half against Wolves, he had a performance above the level he had been showing which was already good.”

Having impressed Bielsa so far, Koch will be hopeful of establishing himself as a key member of the Argentine’s team as they look to make their mark in the top flight.