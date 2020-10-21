Former Chelsea star Craig Burley believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United should fancy their chances of beating the Blues on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have bounced back resounding from their 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with two positive results and performances.

They dominated Newcastle United to win 4-1 away from home last weekend and produced a European masterclass at the Parc des Princes to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday and Burley feels that given the Blues’ defensive frailties and the attacking resources Solskjaer has, there is no reason why Manchester United cannot win again.

While he does not feel the Manchester United manager is in the clear yet when it comes to rumours over his future, the former Blue feels the Red Devils will be more confident going into the Chelsea game.

Burley said on ESPN FC: “If you are Solskjaer, you would be licking your chops after watching how Chelsea are still dropping points and losing goals.

“You look at the pace of [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial and the playmaking of [Bruno] Fernandes behind, there is no reason why, with the current state Chelsea have started the season, they can’t at least get a result.

“[Beating PSG] is a great result for them, but when you are the United manager you are only two or three bad results from being under the cosh again.

“He knows that, but this attacking performance will give them a heck of a lot of confidence going into that big match at the weekend.”

Manchester United beat Chelsea home and away in the Premier League last season, including a 4-0 win at Old Trafford.