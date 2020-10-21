Rangers are a complete team and do not play a traditional Scottish style of football, Standard Liege coach Philippe Montanier feels.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Belgian Pro League outfit Standard Liege are set to lock horns in the Europa League on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard’s men are yet to taste defeat across all competitions this season and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in Belgium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Standard Liege boss Montanier has heaped praise on the Light Blues’ playing style, which according to him is different from the traditional Scottish style.

The Frenchman feels that Rangers are a complete team across all fronts and is expecting a difficult game against the Glasgow outfit on Thursday.

“They are a complete team across all lines, attacking and defending together“, Montanier told his pre-match press conference.

“They are extremely technical, quick and progress forward quickly.

“They do not employ the traditional Scottish game at all.

“We really expect it to be a complicated match.“

Rangers made their way into the Europa League round of 16 last season and will be hopeful of enjoying a similar, if not better, run this term.