Rangers have taken to social media to share a snap of Gers prodigy Leon King training with the first team squad at Ibrox today.

The 16-year-old centre-back turned down interest from top Premier League teams to sign his first professional deal at Rangers last season.

King will remain at Ibrox until the summer of 2022 and is now slowly being integrated to the first team squad.

📸 Leon King trained with the first-team at Ibrox earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tbDNW0wIui — Rangers Youth Academy (@RFC_Youth) October 21, 2020

The promising youngster was given the chance to impress manager Steven Gerrard during today’s training ahead of the Gers trip to Belgium for their Europa League tie against Standard Liege.

And Rangers took to Twitter to post a snap of the player along with Gers academy coach Tom Culshaw.

King will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Rangers academy graduate Nathan Patterson, who now provides depth to Gerrard’s backline in the first team.

The young centre-back has been included in first-team matchday squads – and has already played for the Ibrox reserve side, despite his age.

King will be looking to prove his quality to the coaching staff with a view to breaking through to the first team in the near future