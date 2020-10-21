Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has stressed that left-back Danny Rose is not part of his plans, following the full-back’s omission from Spurs’ Premier League squad.

Rose’s future at Spurs has been under the scanner since he fell out of favour with Mourinho, but the north London outfit were unable to offload the player over the transfer window.

And now the full-back appears to have played his last game for Spurs after being left out of their 25-man Premier League squad.

Mourinho has now underlined the fact that Rose is not part of his plans at Spurs as new recruit Sergio Reguilon, along with Ben Davies, and promising starlet Ryan Sessegnon, who is currently on loan at German club Hoffenheim, are the only left-backs that have futures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Portuguese reiterated that Rose had the opportunity to leave the club over the summer and the reasons for a move failing to materialise are down to the player and his agent.

Asked about Rose’s situation at Tottenham, Mourinho told a press conference: “Danny is not part of our squad.

“Danny wanted very, very much to leave in the January window last season. Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play.

“Then he went to Newcastle and I immediately had the feeling of being a player of his dimension that, thinking about Euros, I thought our future would be Davies and Sessegnon.

“Then we had the possibility to get Reguilon and I thought that would be a good opportunity for Ryan to get game time and develop.

“With Danny, the players and agents make the market.

“If the agent didn’t find a solution for Danny to move then it’s a question you have to ask him.”

Rose has less than a year remaining on his current contract at Spurs and the full-back’s fate in north London now remains in limbo.