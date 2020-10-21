Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj has insisted that his side dominated large parts of their Champions League game against Chelsea and were the better side in the 0-0 draw.

Chelsea and Sevilla played out a largely uneventful 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to kick off their Champions League campaigns.

Frank Lampard was pleased that his side managed to keep a clean sheet and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy looked more assured than Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But Gudelj indicated that Sevilla were the better side on the night and created more chances than Chelsea on away turf.

He feels the Spanish side dominated large parts of the game at Stamford Bridge and insisted that Sevilla showed on Tuesday night that they are in the Champions League not just to make up the numbers.

Gudelj was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca: “It looked pretty good and as a team, we controlled large parts of the game.

“We had more chances than they did and we can be happy with the game we played.

“We have shown what a great club we are and that we have not just come to play, but to go as far as possible.”

Chelsea will travel to Russia next week to take on Krasnodar who played out a 1-1 draw against Rennes on Tuesday night.