Manchester United legend Denis Irwin believes the Red Devils could have scored more and made it more comfortable in their 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to earn all three points for Manchester United at the Parc des Princes.

PSG dominated the ball but Manchester United looked the more threatening side and consistently put the Parisian defence under pressure throughout the 90 minutes.

Rashford’s 87th minute winner was not a surprise for many and Irwin believes Manchester United deserved to win and should have made it a more comfortable night by scoring more goals.

The Manchester United legend feels the win at PSG sets the team up nicely in the group ahead of their home game against German opponent RB Leipzig next week.

Irwin said on MUTV: “It was an immense performance.

“We were much the better side, totally deserved to win, should have won by more and should have made it a more comfortable night.

“They might have had more possession but we carried the bigger threat. Ole will be delighted.

“Going away first game in the Champions League, away to PSG who are now one of the powerhouses in Europe and to come away with 2-1 win, sets us up nicely for the home game against Leipzig next week.”

Manchester United became the first side to win a Champions League group game at the Parc des Princes since 2004.