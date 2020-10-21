Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn has revealed that the Reds have told him to express himself while on loan at Blackpool this season.

21-year-old midfielder Woodburn completed a deadline day move to League One outfit Blackpool last week, putting pen to paper on loan deal until January.

Although the Liverpool loanee’s first game for Blackpool saw the side suffer a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, he has enjoyed his first days at the club.

Reflecting on his temporary switch from Liverpool, Woodburn has revealed that the Anfield outfit have told him to express himself during his time at Blackpool.

With no decision taken on his long-term future yet, the youngster is hopeful of earning regular playing time under former Reds Under-23 coach Neil Critchley and is open to staying at the club beyond his loan contract.

“Liverpool have just told me to go out on loan, express myself and see how I do“, Woodburn was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.

“When I go back, we’ll go from there. As an international it’s vital I play.

“[Wales boss] Ryan Giggs likes players who are playing week in, week out.

“If I can do that at Blackpool, it will help me on the international side.

“The move to Blackpool happened pretty fast, so Liverpool haven’t said too much about what might happen when my loan ends.

“We haven’t had the discussion yet. I’d definitely be open to staying longer, though.

“I’ve enjoyed my first couple of days so I don’t see why not, especially if we’re doing well – then I’d love to stay.”

With Woodburn open to staying at Blackpool beyond the end of his loan stint in January, it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be prepared to sanction an extension.