Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the significance of Gaetano Berardi in the Whites dressing room and is confident that he will have something to offer when he returns.

Berardi’s contract with Leeds came to an end in the summer and he is currently nursing a ligament injury, which is expected to sideline him for a number of months.

However, the Whites handed the 32-year-old a one-year contract despite being aware of his unavailability for an extended period of time.

Berardi is currently Leeds’ longest-serving first team player and Bielsa is confident that the defender will have something to offer when he returns from his injury.

The Leeds boss also stressed the significance of the Switzerland international in his dressing room, insisting that the players and the staff listen to his views.

“He is a reference to all of his team-mates“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“His opinion is one that the changing room listens to and also the staff.

“When he is able to recover he will bring something to the team as he always does.”

Berardi was a key figure in the Leeds team as they fought for promotion and will be hopeful of playing part in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.