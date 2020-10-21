Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has conceded that he saw little from the Blues to praise in their performance against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge in the opening group game of their Champions League season.

While the clean sheet would have pleased Frank Lampard, his team did little else of note and Sevilla had a comfortable evening in London.

Leboeuf conceded that it was unnatural to see Chelsea playing so passively and being dominated by a side in a Champions League game at home.

He was happy to see Thiago Silva playing well at the back, but insisted that saw little to no invention from anyone in the Chelsea midfield and was aghast to see the lack of chances created in the game.

The Frenchman indicated that the performance from Chelsea was not worthy of the Champions League.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC: “In the first half, Sevilla had 65 per cent possession of the ball away from home at Chelsea in the Champions League.

“That’s completely abnormal.

“I am pleased to see Thiago Silva because he is a talented player and brings something special to the defence and makes it more solid.

“But after that I don’t see anyone in midfield, especially offensively, doing something special to create something.

“They don’t speed the game up, they look like that they don’t know each other and we saw clearly nothing.

“The best chance came after an hour from Jordan on the corner kick because Chelsea players were not marking him and he had a fantastic volley.

“That is the only thing I saw.

“Half a chance for [Timo] Werner and [Kurt] Zouma and that is it. It’s the Champions League guys.

“We want to give all the credit that we can [to Chelsea] but please we want to see something soon.”

Chelsea will next travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United this Saturday.