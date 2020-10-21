West Ham United centre-back Fabian Balbuena believes that opponents view the Hammers as a tough team to play against now.

David Moyes’ men began their Premier League campaign with consecutive defeats to Newcastle United and Arsenal, but have managed to bounce back.

The Irons have earned seven points from their last three league games, which included away trips to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a home match against Wolves.

On a good run of form, West Ham star Balbuena feels the London-based outfit have created the image of being a tough team to play against now.

The Paraguay international pointed out how the Hammers dropped just two points in their last three league games against who he feels to be tough sides and wants the team to build on the momentum.

“I think people are seeing West Ham as a very tough fixture now and that’s good for us because we created that image“, Balbuena told West Ham TV.

“If you look at the last three games we played, we played tough games against tough teams, but we got seven points from them and two of those games were away.

“It’s a good moment for us and we need to keep working like that and keep improving on the things we have to and try to move forward.“

West Ham are now set to face Manchester City and Liverpool in their upcoming league games and will be hopeful of keeping their unbeaten run going.