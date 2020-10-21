RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has heaped praise on Manchester City loanee Angelino after his match-winning performance in the Champions League.

The German Bundesliga club defeated Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in their first Champions League game of the season, with Angelino scoring both goals.

Deployed in an advanced position on the left flank, the Manchester City loanee found the back of the net twice in the space of four minutes in the first-half to give his side the win.

Leipzig coach Nagelsmann went on to heap praise on Angelino following his match-winning performance, lauding the player’s mentality and attitude.

The German tactician pointed out how Angelino becomes uncomfortable when he does not have the ball at his feet and how the player’s desire to keep playing is similar to that of himself, before labelling his first goal of the night world-class.

“Angelino is the kind of person who wants to play and always wants to win. Win, win and win“, Nagelsmann was quoted as saying by RB Leipzig’s official site.

“Everyone in the team knows how uncomfortable he can get when the ball isn’t at his feet.

“He never wants to stop playing – he’s almost as bad as me.

“At the end of each training session, he always wants to carry on.

“He’s been very well-formed as a player and is always willing to listen. His first goal was world-class.“

Apart from the Champions League brace, Angelino has also scored two goals in the Bundesliga this season.