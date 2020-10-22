Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson has expressed his delight at having scored a brace on his first senior start for Aberdeen this week.

The 19-year-old striker joined Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on loan from Leeds in the summer, but had his start at Pittodrie disrupted by injury.

Edmondson was handed the first senior start of his career by Derek McInnes in the Dons’ league game against Hamilton Academical on Tuesday.

The Leeds loanee went on to mark the occasion with a brace and an assist before being taken off in the 56th minute, helping Aberdeen to a 4-2 win.

Reflecting on his full debut, Edmondson has expressed his delight at scoring twice and grabbing an assist, which made it a dream come true moment, and expressed his gratitude towards manager McInnes.

“It is my first senior start and to grab a couple of goals and an assist is a dream come true“, Edmondson told Red TV.

“I have worked hard, and I am glad that the gaffer has given me an opportunity to play.

“Thankfully, I have rewarded him with a couple of goals and helped the lads towards the win.“

Having found the back of the net twice on his first start for the club, Edmondson will be now looking to establish himself as a regular in the starting eleven at Pittodrie.

He will be looking to catch the eye of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa with his performances in Scottish football, as he aims to earn a chance at Elland Road.