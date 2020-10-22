Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson has revealed that Jurgen Klopp and himself were on the same page when they discussed his desire to play regular football.

The 23-year-old joined Championship club Cardiff City on a season-long loan from Liverpool in an attempt to earn regular playing time before the transfer window closed

Ahead of the season, Wilson was keen to get senior playing time under his belt and was aware of the difficulty of doing that at Liverpool, considering the immense competition.

Eager to showcase his talents this term, the Wales international informed Reds manager Klopp of his desire to be playing regular football and the German offered to no resistance.

Reflecting on his talk with Klopp, Wilson revealed that they were on the same page as they discussed his eagerness to play regularly, which he is hopeful of doing at Cardiff.

“I spoke with Jurgen at the beginning of the season“, Wilson told Cardiff City TV.

“I let him know that I wanted to be playing football and he agreed.

“He said that a player at the stage of my career now… he knew that I had to be playing.

“With the quality of the squad they have got at Liverpool, I wasn’t going to get the minutes I needed.

“As soon as I had that chat with him, I knew we were both on the same page.

“Then it was all about finding a club that would take me and a club where I feel I would be able to show people the type of football I like to play.

“I am here at Cardiff now and I am desperate to get them to the Premier League.“

Wilson has helped Cardiff to a win and a draw in his two games for the club so far and will be pushing to help the Bluebirds earn promotion this term.