Sunderland new boy Callum McFadzean has revealed that he is prepared to give everything he has on the pitch for the Black Cats in their charge to earn promotion back into the Championship.

McFadzean, who arrived in Wearside on a year-long deal, helped his former club Plymouth Argyle earn promotion to League One last term after joining the Pilgrims from Bury where he was also part of the Shakers promotion winning League Two campaign in the 2018/19 season.

Now the 26-year-old will look to be part of a promotion winning campaign for the third time on the trot as he linked up with Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light.

And the defender revealed that he is prepared to give his all for the Wearside outfit in their quest to leap back in to the Championship, while acknowledging that being part of a third straight promotion winning campaign would be great achievement on a personal level too.

McFadzean is of the view that a massive club like Sunderland deserve to be back in the Championship and ultimately claw their way back into the top flight.

Asked if he was aiming to register a hat-trick of being part of promotion earning campaigns, McFadzean told Sunderland’s official site: “100 per cent.

“Obviously, I said to myself next, that is what I want to achieve.

“It would be a great achievement for myself but not only for me for the boys.

“This club is a massive club and they deserve to up there.

“So yes, I am here and that is what I want to achieve.”

Sunderland are having a solid start to their League One campaign and are currently fifth in the standings with 14 points from six outings.