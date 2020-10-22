Fixture: Rapid Vienna vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Arsenal have officially confirmed their line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Europa League group stage meeting with Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

The Gunners will step out at the Allianz Stadion looking to get their Europa League push off to a winning start and face a Rapid Vienna side who head into the game on the back of a 5-1 win in the Austrian Cup.

Arsenal are without defender Rob Holding, who is expected to miss three weeks through injury, while Dani Ceballos has an ankle knock.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while centre-back sees Gabriel and David Luiz slot in. Cedric and Sead Kolasinac are the full-backs.

In midfield, the Arsenal manager goes with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to control the game, while Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe support Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta has options on the bench if needed, including Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal Team vs Rapid Vienna

Leno; Cedric, Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Partey, Elneny, Saka, Pepe; Lacazette (c), Nketiah

Substitutes: Runarsson, Macey, Bellerin, Tierney, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Nelson, Willock, Xhaka