Rangers winger Ryan Kent feels there are no weak links in the Gers squad and is of the view that the growing competition in the team is improving their performances on the pitch.

Steven Gerrard’s men have made a solid start to their 2020/21 campaign, sitting on top of the Scottish Premiership table after 11 matches and are unbeaten across all competitions.

Rangers received a major boost in their 2-0 win over Celtic last week, with Joe Aribo making his return from injury, while Kemar Roofe is expected back soon.

With the likes of Aribo and Roofe adding to Gerrard’s selection headaches, competition for places in the team is expected to be tighter.

Kent, who is excited by the potential of a fully fit Rangers squad, has admitted that the intensity in training has gone up a notch and feels it is being reflected in their games.

The 23-year-old winger is also of the view that the Ibrox outfit have no weak links in their squad.

“Yes, it’s [the return of likes of Roofe and Aribo from injury] got to be exciting“, Kent told Rangers TV.

“There are no weak links in the team whatsoever.

“Everybody is competing for places in the starting eleven and in the team in general.

“The training has gone up another level and I think that is being reciprocated in our games.“

Having made an unbeaten start to the campaign, Rangers will be hopeful of continuing their form as they eye a successful season this term.