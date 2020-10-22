Rangers star Ryan Kent has explained that the Gers are aware of the importance of sticking together as a team and achieving their end goal this season.

The Light Blues have kept arch-rivals Celtic on their toes in the last two seasons, but are now pushing to go one better and win the Scottish Premiership this term.

Having won nine and drawn two of their nine games so far, Rangers have placed themselves in a good position to end the Hoops’ nine-year-long title reign.

With their eyes on the league title and success overall, the Gers are aware of the importance of being together as a team and achieving their goals this season, according to Kent.

The 23-year-old feels the failures in the last two season have brought Rangers closer than before, bringing more clarity to what they want to achieve as a team.

“The failure of the past two seasons has brought us closer together“, Kent told Rangers TV.

“The boys have really bought into what the club want, what we want to achieve personally and as a team.

“I think we all know what the end goal is as a team and what we want to achieve together.

“I think we know the importance of that this year.“

Unbeaten across all competitions so far, Rangers will be hopeful of keeping their solid run going as they push to finish the season as Scottish champions.