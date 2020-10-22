Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has expressed his delight at the attacking options Marcelo Bielsa has in reserve at the moment.

Leeds lost 1-0 at home to Wolves in their last outing and it ended a good run of form that saw them beat Fulham, Sheffield United and get a point against Manchester City.

Bielsa did try to change the game against Wolves in the second half by throwing on Pablo Hernandez and new signing Raphinha, and Parker is delighted to see the options Leeds now have in attack.

With Hernandez, Raphinha and Tyler Roberts on the bench against Wolves, the former Leeds star is of the view that the club have not had so much attacking depth in their squad for some time.

The former Whites defender said on LUTV: “I just think when you look to the bench overall, there are so many attacking options.

“We haven’t had that for quite a while under Marcelo Bielsa.

“Pablo changes the game.

“It is almost like a throwback to the games after lockdown, where you throw Pablo into the second half and go on, win us the game Pablo, do something.

“We have Pablo, Raphinha coming on as well, Tyler Roberts didn’t even get a sniff.

“The options, the strength in depth going forward is great to see.”

Leeds have made a promising start to life back in the top flight, but all eyes will be on how they react following defeat against Wolves, when they take on Aston Villa on Friday night.