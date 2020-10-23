Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has admitted that he could have stayed at Liverpool, but is confident that a difficult decision to leave and join the Blades is the right decision.

The highly-rated striker swapped Premier League champions Liverpool for Sheffield United for a £23.5m fee in the recently closed transfer window.

Having scored 10 goals for loan club Swansea City in the Championship last term, Brewster was keen to make his mark in the top flight and made the difficult decision to leave the Reds.

Looking back at his Anfield departure, Brewster has admitted that he could have stayed at Liverpool but, having had a taste of senior football in the second tier, was desperate to raise his bar.

The 20-year-old striker is confident that joining Sheffield United was the right decision for his career and hopes others agree.

“I could have stayed at Liverpool and been in and around it, training, with them for Champions League and stuff like that“, Brewster told the Daily Telegraph.

“Of course I’ve left a lot of people behind at Liverpool that I loved seeing every day and of course it was a difficult decision but hopefully everyone sees that I made the right decision to go to Sheffield United.

“When you get a taste for playing week-in, week-out, fighting for the team and you want to do it all the time.

“I don’t think I would have had a lot of game time at game time this season and for me it was the right time for me to get out and try and prove myself in the Premier League because what I did last season, I didn’t want to stay at the same bar.”

Brewster could be in line to make his full debut for Sheffield United against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.