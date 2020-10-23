West Ham United star Vladimir Coufal has revealed that he is impressed with how Hammers new boy Said Benrahma has looked in training since arriving from Championship side Brentford on deadline day.

Despite complications arising due to issues in the winger’s medical, West Ham managed to drag the deal over the line before the transfer window slammed shut and snapped up Benrahma on a season-long loan deal from Brentford with an agreement to make the transfer permanent after the end of the current season.

The Algerian has begun training with his new team and Coufal has had the opportunity to see his quality at close quarters.

And the full-back is impressed with how the 25-year-old has taken to life at the London Stadium, with the winger displaying his adept dribbling skills and eye for goal on the training pitch.

Coufal revealed that Benrahma is looking sharp in training with the full-back stressing that the Algerian’s creative ability adds another dimension to his attacking game.

Asked how Benrahma has looked in training, Coufal told Hammers’ official site: “Yes, very good”

“He showed his quality on the ball.

“Dribbling past two or three players is no problem for him.

“He has very good finishing and a very good final and pre-final pass.

“He’s a very good player and he’s very confident.”

Benrahma could make his Premier League debut on Saturday with West Ham set to play host to Manchester City at the London Stadium.