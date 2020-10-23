Manchester City loan star Angelino has revealed that being deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad by Citizens boss Pep Guardiola motivated him to give his best for his current club RB Leipzig.

The Spaniard is on a season-long loan at the Red Bull Arena, returning to the club where he enjoyed a temporary spell in the second half of last term.

Angelino has kicked on at RB Leipzig with four goals in six games in all competitions – including both goals in Die Roten Bullen’s opening Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir this week.

The 23-year-old revealed that being down in the pecking order under Guardiola in Manchester motivated him to up his game and give his best for RB Leipzig, as he has always been confident in his abilities.

Asked how he felt about being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City by Guardiola, Angelino told Spanish daily Marca: “I have that niggle of why I did not play more [at Manchester City] or why I did not quite fit in.

“But that helped me get here, meet the coach, the group, and reach the semis in the Champions League.”

The full-back, whose forward runs on the flanks for RB Leipzig are giving the Bundesliga outfit a new channel, revealed that he used to study the footage of Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos and current Los Blancos left-back Marcelo to learn the tricks of his trade.

“I have been [studying videos] for years.

“I used to watch Roberto Carlos a lot, in videos, and then Marcelo.

“I’ve watched him a lot, a lot.”

RB Leipzig have an option in Angelino’s contract to make his switch permanent at the end of the season