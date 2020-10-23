Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the Reds had a move for Nathaniel Phillips lined up which collapsed at the last minute, but feels that the defender now has an opportunity at Anfield.

The Anfield club received a major blow in their game against Everton last weekend when Virgil van Dijk was forced off with an injury, which is now set to sideline him for several months.

With Joel Matip also nursing an injury, Klopp fielded defensive midfielder Fabinho alongside Joe Gomez in Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax and also handed playing time to youngster Rhys Williams.

As Klopp looks to tackle the issue of not having Van Dijk at his disposal, he feels the likes of Williams, Phillips and Billy Koumetio could prove to be possible solutions for the situation.

The Liverpool boss revealed that Phillips was on the verge of leaving, but his move collapsed, something which now gives him an opportunity.

“With the situation, for example, Nat Phillips is here as well and Billy, the kid, is here as well, so these boys are really around“, Klopp told a press conference.

“Nat Phillips, we thought would be [moving away on] a transfer, but then in the last second it didn’t happen.

“And Nat is… we all know, we brought him already back last year from Stuttgart for one game against Everton, in which he did really well.

“These are solutions for us and helps us a lot, the boys are great.

“It is a big opportunity, obviously, for them.“

Phillips is yet to make a competitive appearance for Liverpool in the campaign and will be looking to catch Klopp’s eye on the training pitch.