Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained his decision to take off Pascal Struijk in the first half at Aston Villa on Friday night.

With Kalvin Phillips missing through injury, Bielsa threw Struijk into the Leeds starting eleven at Villa Park in the Premier League encounter.

Leeds ran out comfortable 3-0 winners, with Patrick Bamford grabbing an impressive hat-trick, but there were question marks over why Bielsa withdrew Struijk just after the 20 minute mark.

Jamie Shackleton got the nod to replace the Dutchman and Bielsa explained that the substitution was a tactical decision, which took into account the player being booked.

“He got an early yellow card and there was a lot of mobility in the middle of the park so I wanted to take him off as a result”, Bielsa told BT Sport post match.

The Leeds boss also tipped his hat to Bamford, who scored three goals to end Aston Villa’s 100 per cent Premier League record.

“I’m very happy for him, they were all very nice goals.

“Some of the nicest goals he has scored for us”, Bielsa added.

Leeds have now jumped up to a lofty third place in the Premier League and next play host to Leicester City at Elland Road, as they aim for back to back wins.