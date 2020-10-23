Rangers star Kemar Roofe celebrating his injury-time goal in front of the Standard Liege fans was unnecessary, according to the Belgian side’s goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart.

The Gers eased past Belgian Pro League club Standard Liege in their first Europa League group stage game on Thursday, coming away with a 2-0 win.

James Tavernier’s first-half penalty gave Rangers the lead for the majority of the game and looked set to be the only goal, with the hosts failing to register a single shot on target.

However, Roofe doubled the Light Blues’ lead in the dying minutes of the game with a goal from the halfway line, before running off to celebrate in front of the home fans in attendance.

While Standard Liege goalkeeper Bodart acknowledged the goal as a fantastic one, he was not happy with how Roofe celebrated it in front of the fans, labelling it unnecessary.

“He scored a fantastic goal, but that reaction was not necessary“, Bodart was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“It is normal that he was satisfied, but not that he should run to our supporters.“

Roofe was booked following the goal, the celebration and the reaction from the players, but the forward will be now looking to build on the confidence against Livingston on Sunday.