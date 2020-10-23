Rangers star Joe Aribo has taken to social media to express his delight in being able to return to the pitch after being sidelined with injury since August.

The 24-year-old midfielder had been out of action since 12th August when he suffered an ankle sprain against St. Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership match.

Aribo, however, made a return for Gers on Saturday in their victory over Celtic, making a cameo appearance as he came off the bench in the 90th minute.

Over the moon to be back playing 🙏🏾❤️. Solid team performance last night 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/omrdA4gX2c — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) October 23, 2020

However, Gers boss Steven Gerrard managed to the hand the midfielder substantially more game time when he called on the 24-year-old to replace Ianis Hagi in the Rangers’ 2-0 win away at Standard Liege on Thursday in the Europa League.

The Nigeria international came on after the hour mark and clocked up 23 minutes, taking another big step towards returning back to match fitness.

And the Gers star took to Twitter to express his delight in getting back to playing the game he loves and wrote: “Over the moon to be back playing.

“Solid performance last night.”

Gerrard, who is easing Aribo back into the thick of the action, will be delighted to have the midfielder at his disposal.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe also celebrated his return back form injury by scoring a stunning goal in the Europa League clash in Belgium and both players will be hoping to be part of Gerrard’s squad when they host Livingston on Sunday in the top flight.