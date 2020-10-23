Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin for maintaining his blistering form in front of goal, while also lauding Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane for taking on a larger creative role in Spurs’ attacking set-up.

Both Calvert-Lewin and Kane are having exceptional starts to their respective Premier League campaigns, with the Toffees star leading the scoring charts with seven strikes, while the Tottenham hitman is just behind the 23-year-old with five goals, having also chipped in with seven assists.

Calvert-Lewin’s blistering form has been crucial to Everton currently leading the Premier League standings, with the Toffees number 9 finding the back of the net in all of his team’s five league outings so far this season.

Shearer heaped praise on the young striker for being able to build on the momentum he gained from Everton’s good start to the current campaign and for maintaining consistency every time he takes to the pitch, even on the international stage for England.

The ex-Magpies star also lauded Kane’s ability to be productive in front of goal while also taking on a larger creative role in Jose Mourinho’s attacking set-up.

“I think it is great to see how both players are playing, I mean Harry Kane has been phenomenal this season in terms of scoring goals and [providing] the assists”, Shearer told Coral.

“Look at what happened at the weekend [against West Ham], that through ball that he played on earlier in the game, then he gets his goals.

“Some of his play is exceptional, bringing other people into the game, whether he is playing that centre forward role or whether he is just dropping that little bit deeper.

“We have seen him do that and he has been absolutely magnificent at that and it has not affected his goalscoring at all.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has taken great confidence from his good start.

“An England debut, an England goal.

“So, what a couple of months it has been for him also.”

When Kane and Calvert-Lewin faced each other in the Premier League opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it was the Toffees striker’s header that gave the visitors their first three points of the season.