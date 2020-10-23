Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has admitted his side got away with only losing 3-0 to Leeds United at Villa Park on Friday night.

Marcelo Bielsa had to shuffle his pack in the Premier League clash due to the absence of centre-back Liam Cooper and midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Argentine even brought Pascal Struijk off in the first half due to an early yellow card, but the team disruption was not visible as Leeds ran riot.

Patrick Bamford struck in the 55th, 67th and 74th minutes as Aston Villa were blown away at Villa Park and saw their 100 per cent Premier League record go up in smoke.

And Smith believes that his Aston Villa side could have suffered a heavier loss as Leeds opened them up towards the end of the match.

“Very frustrated, especially with the last 40 minutes. I thought the first half was very even”, Smith told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme.

“They scored the first goal and we got worse and they were very good.

“We probably got away with a 3-0 in the end with the chances they had.”

The Aston Villa manager feels his side did not respond well to going behind against Leeds, adding: “Who knows what would have happened if we had scored?

“That is the first time we have been behind in a game and we didn’t handle it very well.”

Aston Villa remain in second place in the Premier League, while Leeds have now jumped up to third place in the standings, on ten points, just two points behind Villa.