West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to end the Irons’ ten-game losing streak against Manchester City and is hopeful of rising to the challenge on Saturday.

The Hammers lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in their sixth Premier League game of the season at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham have lost each of their last ten encounters with the Citizens, with their last victory over Saturday’s visitors coming in 2015.

As his side prepare for the weekend game, Moyes has set his sights on putting an end to the London-based club’s ten-game losing streak to Manchester City.

Moyes is aware of how Guardiola’s men are one of the best clubs in the world, but is hopeful of rising to the challenge posed by them on Saturday.

“We have to change it [ten losses in a row]“, Moyes told a press conference.

“Over that period, Manchester City have had an incredible investment to become one of the best, if not the best, in the world.

“I would like to give them a good game, see what we can do.“

West Ham go into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run in the league, which includes wins against Leicester City and Wolves, and a draw against Tottenham Hotspur.