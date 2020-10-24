Aberdeen legend Joe Harper has hailed Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson and believes he will give Derek McInnes an extra weapon in attack.

The 19-year-old centre-forward was handed his first start for Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership home game against Hamilton Academical on Tuesday.

Edmondson marked the occasion by finding the back of the net twice and setting up a goal before being forced off with an injury, helping the Dons win the game 4-2.

Former Aberdeen striker Harper was impressed with what he saw from the teenager and feels he made a big impact on what was his full debut for the side.

The Dons legend sees room for a potential partnership between Edmondson and winger Marley Watkins, and pointed out how the likes of the Leeds loanee add to McInnes’ options.

“On his first start, Ryan Edmondson made a big impact up front in midweek“, Harper wrote in his Evening Express column.

“The Leeds United loanee and Marley Watkins look like they have the makings of a decent partnership.

“With Sam Cosgrove coming back into the picture as well after injury, it will give McInnes some selection dilemmas, but that’s what managers want and it can only be a good thing to have multiple good options.“

Edmondson has scored two goals and provided two assists from six league appearances so far and will be hopeful of adding more his tally before his loan contract comes to an end.

It remains to be seen if he has a future at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa.