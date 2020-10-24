Aberdeen striker Ryan Edmondson has insisted that the Dons will go into their league and cup matches against Celtic will all guns blazing.

Derek McInnes’ side extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to four matches on Tuesday, beating Hamilton Academical 4-2 at home.

Aberdeen are now set to lock horns with Celtic in a double-header, with the Hoops travelling to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership before hosting the Reds in the Scottish Cup a week later.

Going into the game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, Leeds United loanee Edmondson is feeling positive ahead of the two clashes with the Bhoys.

The 19-year-old centre-forward is confident that Aberdeen will rise to challenge and go into the games against Celtic with all guns blazing.

“We have been moving the ball really well, we have been confident on the ball, we have been scoring, it is just important that we carry that on“, Edmondson told Red TV.

“We have a league game with Celtic this Sunday and then the cup semi-final which will be all guns blazing.

“It will be a good challenge, but we are feeling confident and we are up to that test.”

Edmondson scored two goals and provided one assist in Aberdeen’s 4-2 win over Hamilton and will be hopeful of contributing more goals against Celtic.