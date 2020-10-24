Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side in a Premier League contest this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recorded an impressive win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, but domestically results have seen the Norwegian come under pressure.

Just six points picked up in four league games leaves Solskjaer hoping his side can see off Chelsea, but he is without Anthony Martial, who is suspended, while Eric Bailly has a muscle injury.

Solskjaer has David de Gea between the sticks, while in defence he goes with a centre-back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw slot in as full-backs.

In midfield, Manchester United have Fred and Scot McTominay, while Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James support Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer has a host of options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United Team vs Chelsea

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Mata, Fernandes, James, Rashford

Substitutes: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani, Greenwood