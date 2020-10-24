Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against David Moyes’ West Ham United outfit at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Citizens recorded a 3-1 win over FC Porto in the Champions League in midweek to get their European push off to a winning start and Pep Guardiola will be looking to make it three wins in a row against the Hammers.

He will have to make do without Fernandinho, who could miss four weeks after picking up an injury against Porto.

Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy remain sidelined and are not involved. Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte see the game come too soon for them.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he places his trust in Eric Garcia and Ruben Dias in central defence, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo the full-backs.

Rodrigo slots into midfield with Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.

If the Manchester City boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Garcia, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling (c), Aguero

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Torres, Foden, Palmer