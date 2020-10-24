Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Frank Lampard saw his side held to a 0-0 draw at home by Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek and will be keen for the Blues to send out a statement of Premier League intent by beating Manchester United in their own backyard.

Lampard is without the services of goalkeeper Kepa, who has a shoulder injury.

The Chelsea boss picks Edouard Mendy in goal, while in defence he opts for a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva. Reece James and Ben Chilwell operate as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch, Lampard selects Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in midfield, while Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz support Timo Werner.

If the Chelsea manager needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Tammy Abraham and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Giroud, Abraham