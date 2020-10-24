Garth Crooks has hailed West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna following his performance in the Hammers’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Ogbonna was named as part of West Ham’s backline by boss David Moyes and his side took the lead after 18 minutes when Michail Antonio, another player Crooks feels is key, scored.

Although Manchester City pulled level in the 51st minute through substitute Phil Foden, West Ham were able to weather the following storm and claim a precious point against last season’s runners-up.

Crooks feels that Ogbonna, along with Antonio and Declan Rice, is a key man at present for the Hammers.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker insists that the Italian centre-back provides presence and is in top form.

“The players in the West Ham side that are doing it for me at the moment are Declan Rice, Antonio, of course, and Angelo Ogbonna”, Crooks said on the BBC’s Final Score.

“I think has been really good, he is a real presence at the moment.

“Tomas Soucek has also come in and has been a real find for them.”

The former top flight attacker is of the view that if West Ham can continue to edge forward with their form then they could enjoy a good campaign.

“If West Ham can keep building up this momentum I think it can be a really good season for them”, Crooks added.

West Ham have now picked up eight points from their opening six Premier League games and are only two points off third spot.