Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the Premier League encounter having picked up seven points from their opening five games, the same number of points as Manchester City, albeit the Citizens have played a game fewer.

The hosts have a poor record against Manchester City at the London Stadium, having gone down to 5-0, 4-0, 4-1, 4-0 and 5-0 defeats; David Moyes will want that record to end this afternoon as he looks to progress his West Ham project.

Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks today, while in defence he has a back three of Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell. Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masukau provide width.

In midfield, Moyes looks towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to control the game, while Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

If the Scottish tactician wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Sebastien Haller and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Bowen, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Haller, Fredericks