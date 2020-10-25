Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel thinks that James Tavernier is the main man at Ibrox at present due to his form.

Tavernier has had his critics during his time at Rangers, with question marks over just how well the rampaging right-back can defend.

The Gers skipper though has won praise for his performances so far this season and has helped his side to reach the Europa League group stage and sit six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Dalziel thinks that Tavernier is currently the top man at Ibrox and is serving up superb performances on a consistent basis.

“The question mark with Tavernier was not about winning trophies because it needs a team to win trophies”, Dalziel said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“The question was always about his defending. He came in for criticism about his defending.

“Everyone knew his qualities going forward.

“You talk about [Ryan] Kent and you talk about the start of the season [Joe] Aribo has had, and we’re talking about different players and how well they’ve started, main men.

“I think just now the captain is the main man. The performances he has been putting in week in, week out, are brilliant.”

Tavernier helped Rangers to a 2-0 win over Livingston on Sunday, with the Gers taking full advantage of Celtic dropping points away at Aberdeen.