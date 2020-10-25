Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Livingston to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

The Gers grabbed an impressive 2-0 win in Belgium against Standard Liege in the Europa League in midweek and will be keen to follow that up with another win today.

They face a Livingston side sitting in ninth spot in the league standings after picking up eleven points from their opening eleven games.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Livingston, ended in a 0-0 draw, while the last time the two teams met at Ibrox, Rangers edged a 1-0 win.

Boss Steven Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal for the game, while at the back he picks James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey as full-backs; Connor Goldson and Filip Helander slot into central defence.

In midfield, the Rangers manager has Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.

There are a host of options on the bench for Gerrard if needed, including Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers Team vs Livingston

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Bassey, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Defoe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Balogun, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Jones, Itten, Morelos, Roofe