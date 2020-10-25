Rhian Brewster is keen to take the positives from Sheffield United’s loss at Liverpool on Saturday and feels the Blades did not back down.

The striker was handed his first start for Sheffield United since he completed a £23.5m move from Liverpool to Bramall Lane and saw his side take the lead with just 13 minutes on the clock when Sander Berge scored from the penalty spot.

Liverpool fought back though and made sure they were heading in at the break level, when Roberto Firmino scored four minutes from the interval.

A lot of positives to be taken from yesterday, we kept going & didn’t back down. Focus shifts to another big game next week 🔴⠀

P.s Always nice to see some familiar faces

The champions then completed their comeback to seal a 2-1 win through new boy Diogo Jota, who struck in the 64th minute.

Brewster feels that Sheffield United can take many positives despite losing at Anfield and believes they did not back down against Liverpool.

He wrote on Twitter: “A lot of positives to be taken from yesterday, we kept going and didn’t back down.

“Focus shifts to another big game next week

“P.s Always nice to see some familiar faces”, Brewster added.

Sheffield United are due to play host to last season’s runners-up, Manchester City, next weekend, before then heading to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.