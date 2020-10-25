Mark Wilson believes that Shane Duffy is so far falling short of what Celtic expected from him and thinks he is falling prey to the same mistakes made by Christopher Jullien.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon turned to Duffy in a bid to strengthen his defence and provide extra protection against physical threats in the cut and thrust of Scottish football.

Questions are being asked about the signing of Duffy from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan though and the defender’s performances are under the microscope, with Celtic shipping eight goals in their last three games.

For former Celtic defender Wilson, Duffy was brought in to do a clear job and is falling short.

Wilson believes that with Kristoffer Ajer the player Lennon prefers at the back, the jury is out on what the Northern Irishman will do when Jullien is back fit.

“Shane Duffy was brought to the club for a specific purpose, to be that commanding centre-half that others could rely on; your reliable one, your dependable one”, he said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“Let’s not forget that’s what Christopher Jullien was brought to the club for also, but it did not quite work out, so I think Neil Lennon thought he needed somebody in their beside him.

“I wonder when Jullien is fit and ready to come back, if Neil Lennon is going to stick to this four, who does he go to, who is his reliable, dependable centre-half? I think you can see that he loves Ajer and he plays Ajer more often than not.

“Who does he put in there beside him because there are mistakes in Jullien, we’ve seen him getting roughed up by physical centre forwards.

“He’s brought Duffy in to address that and Duffy’s falling for the same mistakes as Jullien”, Wilson added.

Celtic will try to get back on track on Thursday when they head to France to take on Ligue 1 side Lille in the Europa League.