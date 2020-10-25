Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has defended Neil Lennon and insists the Northern Irishman is given a hard time because he does not play the same style of football as his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

Lennon has come in for criticism from some Celtic fans after the Bhoys slipped to six points behind Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, albeit they have a game in hand.

Celtic have conceded eight goals in their last three games, with question marks being placed on the club’s defence.

Wilson however is refusing to pass judgement on Lennon and is clear that all managers go through tough spells, but stressed that the Celtic boss has shown he is a winner.

The former Celtic defender believes that Lennon attracts criticism because he does not have the team playing the same attractive style of football that Rodgers did.

“Neil Lennon has proven more often than not that he’s up to the job of managing Celtic and delivering trophies; he knows how to win”, Wilson said on Radio Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“I think Neil Lennon gets a hard time because he doesn’t play the way Brendan Rodgers played, that was nice to watch.

“But what Neil Lennon brings is a winning formula also. I think that is proven.

“So when he goes through a bad stage, like every manager does at some point, I don’t think he deserves to get the sack after ten games and he’s only lost one of them and drawn two.”

Lennon has led Celtic to the last two Scottish Premiership titles, along with last season’s Scottish League Cup and the 2019 Scottish Cup.

The 49-year-old will be looking for his side to return to winning ways this week when Lille in the Europa League are on the agenda.