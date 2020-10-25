Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has revealed that the Gers are trying to avoid looking at the Scottish Premiership table and treat every game individually, which was not the case last season.

Steven Gerrard’s side have now pulled six points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, although the Bhoys still have a game in hand.

Celtic were held to a 3-3 draw by Aberdeen on Sunday, while Rangers then took full advantage and beat Livingston 2-0 at Ibrox to go six points ahead.

Rangers have held their own in the title race until the turn of the year over the last two seasons before then fading away and McAllister has revealed that the Gers have changed their approach, blocking out the league table and going game by game.

“It’s something we are trying to do a little bit different from last season, taking these games in isolation and dealing with what’s in front of us”, McAllister was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“Listen, it’s good. But basically each time we come to a domestic game, we are just resetting and saying ‘listen, we’ve got to deal with this’.

“We can’t be looking at tables. We just want to keep this run going.”

Rangers’ next four Scottish Premiership encounters come against Kilmarnock (away), Hamilton Academical (home), Aberdeen (home) and Ross County (away).

Celtic’s next four league matches see games against St Mirren (home), Motherwell (away), Hibernian (away) and St Johnstone (home).