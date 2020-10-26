Newcastle United legend John Anderson is impressed with how Magpies star Jacob Murphy fared in his first Premier League start of the season against Wolves.

Steve Bruce’s side were looking set for their third league defeat of the campaign after Raul Jimenez fired Wolves to the lead in the 80th minute of the game on Sunday.

However, Murphy, who was handed his first Premier League start since 2018, ensured that Newcastle came away with a point by scoring an 89th-minute equaliser.

Former Magpies defender Anderson pointed out how the 25-year-old has been performing well in the EFL Cup before impressing with his display against Wolves.

Anderson is of the view that Murphy, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, has done well to take his chance in his first league appearance of the season.

“I thought he did well“, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle after the draw at Molineux.

“I thought some of the stuff he did was decent.

“We have seen him in the cup games, where he has performed well.

“He has got his opportunity in the league today and I thought he took it well.“

Murphy has scored two goals and provided one assist from his five appearances across all competitions this season and will be hopeful adding more to the tally.