Duje Caleta-Car, who was linked with West Ham United during the transfer window, has revealed that he rejected a move to a Premier League side to stay at Marseille.

The Croatia international was heavily linked with a move to West Ham, who were on the lookout for a defender, in the recent transfer window.

David Moyes’ side made attempts to lure Caleta-Car to the London Stadium, but failed, forcing them to sign Craig Dawson on loan from Watford in the end.

The 24-year-old central defender has now confirmed that he had a big offer from a Premier League on his table in the transfer window.

Caleta-Car went on to explain that he rejected a move to the English top flight in order to stay at Marseille and play in the Champions League.

“I had a big offer from a Premier League club this summer“, Caleta-Car was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

“But I decided to stay at Marseille because my dream is to play in the Champions League.“

Caleta-Car is set to test himself against Premier League giants Manchester City as Marseille host Pep Guardiola’s men in the Champions League on Tuesday.