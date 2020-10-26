Henri Lansbury has turned down an offer from Aston Villa to end his contract at the club, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder, who joined Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest in January 2017, was recently omitted from Dean Smith’s 25-man Premier League squad.

Lansbury is deemed surplus to requirements at Villa Park by Smith, but the Lions were unable to offload the player during the transfer window.

Aston Villa are keen to move the midfielder off their books and offered him a deal to terminate his contract.

But it is claimed that Lansbury knocked back the proposal as he is not interested in leaving the Midlands club without the full value of his deal being paid.

Lansbury is into his last year at Aston Villa as his three-and-a-half-year agreement is set to expire next summer.

Th 30-year-old has played just 12 minutes of top flight football in the calendar year with his last league appearance coming as a late substitute in the Lions’ 1-0 win against Arsenal in July.

The player is currently continuing his training at Aston Villa and it remains to be seen whether he will stay put at Villa Park and look for a January exit.