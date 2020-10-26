Liverpool talent Harvey Elliott has expressed his delight at scoring his first senior goal while on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but admits that it did not sink in immediately.

The 17-year-old winger was on the scoresheet, netting his side’s third, as Tony Mowbray’s men registered a 4-0 victory over Coventry City on Saturday.

Elliott also set up the Riversiders’ fourth goal of the game, turning provider for Sam Gallagher’s goal, in what his second appearance for the Championship club.

The Liverpool loanee has expressed his delight at having scored his first senior goal and claimed an assist, although his focus is always on helping his team to a win.

Elliott labelled scoring his first senior goal a special moment and a big achievement, but admitted that the feeling did not sink in immediately after he found the back of the net, with his attention still on the game.

“It’s a special moment for me, but what’s more important is the three points for the team“, Elliott told iFollow Rovers.

“To score and assist is great, but the main priority for me was to help the team earn the win.

“To get my first senior goal with this special club is a big achievement for me.

“I didn’t realise I’d scored to be honest.

“The ball came across to me thanks to Bezza [Ben Brereton] and I just tapped it in.

“It was a good feeling, but I only really thought about it when I was running back to the halfway line.

“I think when it crossed the line I was more focused on what would be coming next in the game.

“It’ll sink in later on when I see the highlights, I’m sure that will happen.“

Having scored the first goal of his senior career, Elliott will now be looking to add more to his tally while on loan at Blackburn this term.