Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is of the view that there is still room for the Gers to improve their defence despite a solid clean sheet record.

Steven Gerrard’s side have had a solid start to their 2020/21 campaign, winning all but two of their games across all competitions so far.

Rangers have built their foundation on a strong defence, who have kept 10 clean sheets from their 12 league games so far and another three from their four European games.

Croatian full-back Barisic is delighted to have helped the Gers maintain their stability at the back, while also breaking some defensive records in the process.

However, the Rangers star feels there is still room for improvement in the defensive department, with the Gers having conceded three goals in their league games against Hibernian and Motherwell.

“I am delighted, especially because I am a part of the defensive line“, Barisic told Rangers TV.

“But I think that even in this situation we can improve.

“We have conceded three goals, we analyse them, so we know how we conceded them.

“I think that, yes, we can improve in this area, and in football, it is always [important] to improve something.

“From my perspective, I think that we have played very well defensively and I am happy because we broke some records, so it is nice really.“

With not a single defeat to their name this campaign and a solid defensive record, Gerrard and co will be hopeful of maintaining their form further into the season.