Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn into speculation about the Red Devils being keen on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

22-year-old French central defender Upamecano has caught the eye of many top European clubs and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United.

Upamecano is expected to be in RB Leipzig’s team to face Manchester United in their second Champions League group stage game on Thursday.

Red Devils manager Solskjaer was asked about the speculation linking his side with the France international ahead of the Champions League clash.

However, the Norwegian tactician refused to be drawn into talk about Manchester United signing Upamecano, insisting that good players are often linked with the club.

Solskjaer went on to laud the RB Leipzig star’s abilities and is looking forward to seeing him in action live at Old Trafford on Thursday.

“There’s always rumours and speculation about good players for Manchester United“, Solskjaer told a press conference.

“But since he’s playing against us, I know he’s a very good player so we can see him close up tomorrow.“

Having helped RB Leipzig keep a clean sheet against Istanbul Basaksehir in their first Champions League game last week, Upamecano will be looking to do the same against the Red Devils.