Gary Neville is of the view that it would be a huge achievement for Tottenham Hotspur if they manage to clinch a third place finish in the Premier League this season.

Spurs are currently fifth in the league standings with 11 points from six outings and are unbeaten since an opening day defeat against Everton.

The north London giants are slowly finding their groove, led by the dynamic duo of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, with the Spurs stars combining for the ninth time this season to register a 1-0 league win over Burnley on Monday night.

Neville conceded that he did not expect Tottenham to finish in the top four before the season kicked off, but the north London outfit’s recent performances have made him reconsider his opinion.

However, the ex-Red Devils star is of the view that if Tottenham manage to clinch a third-place finish in the current season over rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, that would be a huge achievement for Jose Mourinho’s men.

“They have got some unbelievable attacking players and it is a strange season, but I don’t think they can win the league purely because they haven’t done before and the game at Burnley could have swung either way”, Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“To finish third ahead of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea would be an unbelievable achievement.

“I didn’t have them in my top four at the start of the season, but we are now including them, so that is a massive shift in only a few weeks.”

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action on Sunday as they are set to play host to Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.